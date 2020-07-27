Kristin Cavallari Leaves Little To The Imagination By Going Braless In Plunging Tank Top

On Monday, July 27, Kristin Cavallari started off the workweek by sharing a stunning snap with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Very Cavallari star posing in a white-walled room with wood flooring. Framed wall art depicting the top of a cow’s head can be seen in the background.

Kristen opted to go braless while wearing a plunging black tank top with cut-out detailing from the swimwear and lingerie brand Eres. The skintight garment left little to the imagination and showcased her incredible curves. The mother-of-three paired the top with matching paper bag pants manufactured by the clothing company Amanda Uprichard. The petite television personality elongated her lean legs with black Gianvito Rossi heels. She piled on the accessories, wearing a gold Rolex watch, numerous earrings, and layered necklaces from her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

For the photo, Kristin wore her short blond hair down in tousled waves. She also sported a pedicure with her nails painted white.

The 33-year-old stood with her shoulders back and legs spread. She placed one of her hands in her pant pocket, as she ran her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, Kristin insinuated that she will be posting pictures of her outfits throughout the week.

Fans seemed to have adored the photo as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Kristin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Kristin, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“This is a winner. Then again you always look great!” wrote one fan.

“Killing it, as always! So gorgeous! You are so inspiring!!” added a different devotee.

“Stunning love that outfit,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful!! Thank you for always being such an inspiration,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a pink heart emoji.

This is not the first time that Kristin has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she delighted fans by uploading a picture, in which she wore a sheer ruffled mini dress. That post has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.