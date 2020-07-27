Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Tight Floral Mini Dress With Puffed Sleeves

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers in her latest share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showed off her curvaceous figure in a tight floral mini dress. The photos were taken outdoors, and in the first snap, Kara used a nearby lion sculpture as a prop.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand For Love & Lemons, who she made sure to tag in the picture. She also tagged photographer Megan Batson, who captured the stunning shots.

Kara faced the sculpture in the first snap and had her lips pursed as though she was preparing to give it a kiss on the forehead. She placed her hands on either side of the stone base, and appeared to be kneeling in the shot.

Her buxom curves were on full display in the sexy dress, which featured a figure-hugging fit.The look had puffed sleeves that added major volume to her upper arms and shoulders, before narrowing into a slimmer fit over the lower half of her upper arms. Her forearms were exposed, and the top also showed off a bit of cleavage, although the angle made it tough to see.

The garment featured a delicate floral print on a pale background, and it also had ruched detailing that accentuated her curves even more. Kara’s long locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she had on a pair of heart-shaped earrings as her only visible accessory.

Kara flaunted her pert posterior in the second shot, as she placed both her hands on the rim of a fountain with intricate detailing all along the middle. Kara turned her face upwards to the sun, tossing her head back and allowing her silky tresses to cascade all the way to her rear. The dress was a mini length that left plenty of her toned thighs and calves exposed, and she was barefoot as well.

She finished off the smoking-hot series of shots with a sizzling snap in which she glanced over her shoulder, serving up a sultry expression. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 9,200 likes within one hour. It also racked up 144 comments from her audience.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” another follower added.

“You are so lovely,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Kara’s beauty.

