Sierra Skye Is ‘Fantasizing’ In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Sierra Skye delighted her 4.1 million Instagram fans with a steamy new video clip that showed off her killer curves. The post was added to her feed on Monday afternoon, and it added some severe heat to her already racy feed.

The short video clip captured Sierra enjoying a sunbathing session outside. She posed in the center of the frame and gazed into the distance with a serious look on her face as she ran her hand down her thigh. In the caption of the video, she told her followers that she was fantasizing, and she appeared to be deep in thought. She posed on a seat that was lined with plush cushions and was shielded from the sun under a tan umbrella. At her back was a concrete wall that had trees lined above it.

She opted for a light pink bikini that showed off her gym-honed body. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy choice of attire was from Fashion Nova, a brand that she has worn many times in the past. The top of the suit had tiny, triangular cups that showed off her bronzed cleavage and a tease of sideboob. It had incredible small thin straps that were worn around her neck and sides. The bottom of the garment was tight on her bust, and it pushed up her tanned chest. She wore another thin piece of string around her tiny waist and added a pair of barely-there bottoms to her racy ensemble.

The front of the garment had a small amount of material that covered her modesty and left her bronze thighs on display. The clothing had thin straps that were worn high on her hips, and it helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. She kept her accessories simple and rocked a small silver bracelet on her wrist and a few earrings.

She tied her long, blond tresses up in a high and messy bun while a few strands of hair fell around the frame of her face. More than 27,000 fans have double-tapped the post, and 200-plus have left compliments. Several fans raved her bombshell body and a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Your body is actually unreal!!!!!!!!!!” one follower gushed with the addition of several flame emoji.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS ur body is AMAZING & SEXY AF!!,” another Instagrammer complimented.

“The most sensual and beautifull,” a third follower wrote.

“I know I don’t know you, but I wish you success in modeling, a big greeting from Mexico City,” another Instagrammer chimed in.