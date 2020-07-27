Julie Chen Posts Cryptic Photo Of 3 House Keys That Hint Celebrities Could Be Part Of ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

The 'Big Brother' host has fans freaking out over her latest clue about Season 22.

Big Brother fans are reacting online after host Julie Chen Moonves shared a cryptic photo to her Twitter and Instagram pages as she teased the upcoming all-stars season of the CBS reality show, with a possible celebrity twist.

Days after the longtime host confirmed that Big Brother 22 will debut on August 5 and will feature a lineup of past players, Julie gave her social media followers a cryptic clue that could have something to do with this summer’s theme.

In the photo posted to her social media pages, Julie shared three house keys all with her name on them. One key is marked Celebrity Big Brother, one is marked Big Brother 20 and one harder-to-decipher key says Celebrity Big Brother 2 at the top of it.

Julie did not include a caption to her post, which can be seen below, but commenters had a huge reaction to the tease. In comments to the tweet, viewers speculated on what the photo means.

“Clue!!!! I think Julie is giving us a clue!!! My guess is there will be at least one person from each cast of seasons 2, 20 and Celebrity!!!”

“Is it going to be a mix of celeb and all-stars?” another asked.

“If we have even one person from Celebrity Big Brother cast this season, I will be passing away,” another joked.

Others were much more interested in which past players will be part of the all-star roster, and they asked Julie to stop playing games and just leak the list.

In addition to the unexpected celeb hint, the number “3” seems to be a thing. The new post was shared at exactly 3 p.m. ET.

And last week, Julie took to Twitter to share an image of 22 blue hearts with three smiley faces mixed in. While the “22” likely represents the CBS reality show’s 22nd season, fans were confused as to what the trio of smiley faces means. Julie did not include a caption to her tweet, which can be seen below.

“3 keys…3 smile faces…hmmmm [Julie Chen] what are you trying to tell us?” one commenter asked.

When Big Brother: All-Stars was announced last week, fans assumed the cast would be comprised of veterans from the first 21 seasons. That may still be the case, but Julie’s hint seems to indicate a twist is in the works.

Big Brother viewers know that in addition to 21 regular editions and one online version, titled Over the Top, there have been two editions of Celebrity Big Brother since the CBS reality competition’s inception 20 years. CBB debuted in the winter of 2018 and crowned Marissa Jaret Winokur as the winner. The following winter, Tamar Braxton won the Celebrity Big Brother grand prize.