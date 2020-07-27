Brandi Glanville Jokes About ‘RHOBH’ Salary Amid Denise Richards Drama, Talks Possible Vindication

Brandi Glanville is joking about the money she makes on the show as she prepares for vindication.

Brandi Glanville addressed her ongoing drama with Denise Richards in a series of recent comments shared to her Instagram page.

After accusing Denise of talking badly about their cast mates and engaging in an affair with her behind the back of her husband, Aaron Phypers, on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi joked about the amount of money she received for appearing on the 10th season of the show and responded to a fan who wanted to know if she would ultimately be vindicated from claims of lying about her statements regarding Denise.

“My question to you is how much did you get paid to stir the pot?” a fan asked on July 26.

“Not enough,” Brandi replied.

Because Brandi wasn’t included on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time or part-time capacity, she was likely given nothing more than an appearance or episodic fee, which typically isn’t that much. However, because she mother of two caused such a disturbance between the cast during the moments she did film, her small salary for the latest episodes could result in an extended position on the series’ future episodes, which will likely be filmed at some point later this year.

In another comment on her Instagram page, which was shared after she posted a video of her dad, Guy Glanville, insisting she’s no liar, Brandi responded to a fan who asked her whether viewers of the Bravo reality series would eventually get answers about what happened during filming in 2019.

“Are you eventually going to be vindicated or is this one of those things that we’ll never really know the truth!?!” the person wondered.

“Yup,” Brandi shared.

Unfortunately, Brandi didn’t confirm whether that “yup” was a confirmation of her future vindication, or if it meant that the drama between her and Denise was something that would always remain a mystery to those watching.

Denise Richards arrives for the LA Premiere Of ‘7 Days To Vegas.’ Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi spoke to Us Weekly magazine last week and fought back against claims suggesting that she made up a rumors about Denise, including her allegations of an affair with the actress, in an effort to solidify her position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last [year]? Then they would have brought be back full-time this [year] because they would have had a giant full f*cking storyline,” she told the publication.