Ariana James Shows Off Spectacular Body In String Bikini

Ariana James showed off her insane abs to her 2.4 million Instagram fans on Monday, July 27, with a new post in which she revealed she is thinking about getting a stomach tattoo.

The Colombian fitness model was captured posing on what appeared to be a balcony during a bright, sunny day. She placed her right elbow on the white railing and took the other to the side of her face. James lifted up the opposite leg, resting the foot on her inner thigh. She had her head slightly to the right as she gazed at a point in the distance with her lips parted.

James wore a striking two-piece swimsuit with a print featuring evil eyes against a light blue background. The top boasted itty-bitty triangles, which allowed her to flaunt her ample cleavage. They were ruched along the bottom edges, exposing a bit of underboob and sideboob. Spaghetti straps kept them in place, tying behind her neck and around her back.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms whose front was also scrunched in. James wore the straps tied on the sides and pulled high on her frame, baring her toned hips. She accessorized her summer look with blue-framed shades that matched the color palette of her ensemble.

In the caption written in Spanish, James said that she is torn about getting a tattoo on her abdomen, according to Google Translate.

The post has garnered more than 65,100 likes and over 1,700 likes within the first two hours of being posted. Instagram users took to the popular social media platform to share their opinion about body art and to express their admiration for her.

“No queen!! [nerd face emoji] Natural,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous. Anything you choose to do will look great,” replied another fan.

“I have one and I don’t regret it [two hands raised emoji] it would look good because anything looks good on you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Noooo [shocked face], you are perfect the way you are Ari,” added a fourth user.

