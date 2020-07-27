Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially added a baby girl to their family, TMZ reported.

The Game of Thrones star reportedly delivered the couple’s bundle of joy at a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, July 22. While they have been incredibly tight-lipped about details regarding the birth of their first child, multiple news outlets have reported that they’ve named their daughter Willa.

According to E! News, the representatives for the notably private couple made the announcement.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the statement read.

Rumors of Turner’s pregnancy made the headlines for months, but neither she nor Jonas seemed to confirm the news. Despite the lack of confirmation, the actress proudly displayed her growing baby bump as she strolled around Los Angeles, where she even joined a Black Lives Matter protest.

During her pregnancy, the power couple was also photographed together, with Jonas looking smitten with the mom-to-be as they walked their dogs and enjoyed some quality time together.

As they prepared for their new family member, sources close to the couple shared details of the impending birth.

“Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby,” a source told E! News.

Despite the reports of Turner delivering a girl, many fans had been expecting the couple to have a son. The news outlet went on to state that the singer and actress had been shopping for traditional boy toys in March, which included “action figures” and “NASA costumes.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The lovebirds were married in a small Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They later had a more formal and lavish ceremony in France.

While the pair kept their relationship fairly private, they had a very interesting start. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jonas revealed that Turner made him watch all of the Harry Potter films before she would date him. Thanks to Turner, he is now an avid Harry Potter fan.

As reported by TMZ, the new mom was spotted walking around Los Angeles a few weeks before the arrival of their daughter. She seemed to be doing some last-minute shopping but seemed relaxed. She looked like she was ready to pop, but seemed comfortable in a pair of black leggings and a black-and-white checked shirt. She also wore a matching black face mask.