‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Victor’s World Changes Forever

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, July 28 tease an episode that originally aired on April 2, 2004. In it, Victor got some stunning news that he was a father again, but his new child was already several years old. However, Nikki and Ashley did their best to keep that news from The Mustache. Kevin also stunned Lauren by confessing to his sordid crimes.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) struggled with the secret about the identity of Abby’s (then Darcy Rose Byrnes) father, according to SheKnows Soaps. The truth ended up rocking Genoa City and The Young and the Restless. Nikki managed to see Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and after securing a promise from her, Nikki spilled all the beans about Ashley’s artificial insemination, which meant that Abby was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) daughter. Katherine agreed with Nikki that Ashley acted selfishly, and she advised her friend to figure out a way to keep Ashley quiet. Katherine also didn’t think that Nikki should tell Victor anything about the situation.

Of course, Ashley felt like keeping the secret affected her mental health. Sure, she’d agreed to let Nikki tell Victor the truth about Abby, but she started to regret that decision. Perhaps it would be better if Ashley went with Nikki to let The Mustache know what she’d done.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

However, nobody counted on Abby herself giving away her mother’s secret. The little girl rocked Victor’s world when he ended up at the restaurant while Abby was there with Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca). Colleen needed to take a phone call, so Victor offered to watch the little girl. While Colleen stepped away from them, Abby and Victor talked. Victor let the little girl knew that he understood that she felt shy around people she didn’t know, but he admitted that he cared for her because he cared about her mother, Ashley. Abby shocked Victor, though, when she said that her mother had been on TV and said that he was her father.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) came clean with Lauren (Tracey Bregman). He thanked her for posting his bail because his night in jail was awful. When she asked if he’d done what police accused him of doing, Kevin admitted it. He not only slept with Lily (Christel Khalil), but also burned down Gina’s. Lauren felt stunned by the news, and she admonished Kevin for all the lives he’d affected negatively with his actions. He changed the course of The Young and the Restless forever. However, later on, when Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up at her boutique suspecting that Kevin had confessed, Lauren refused to tell Paul what Kevin had said, which left him angry.