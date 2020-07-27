Chloe Saxon Flashes Her Incredible Curves While Wearing A White Chain Bikini On Instagram

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out for her latest Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The sexy model flashed all of her enviable curves as she rocked a racy ensemble.

In the sultry snaps, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she sported a barely there white bikini. The garment fit snugly around her massive cleavage and featured gold chain straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and petite waist as it accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also spotlighted in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her knees on a gray and white rug. She put her hands behind her head and gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the second shot, she posed with her booty towards the camera and her knees bent as she looked over her shoulder.

In the final pic, she had one hand behind her for balance as her other hand came up to touch her hair. She arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the photos a gray couch and metallic home decor could be seen.

Chloe wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in straight strands that curled at the ends as the mane fell behind her back and over her shoulder.

Chloe’s 799,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The upload garnered more than 5,300 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“Breathtaking,” one follower stated.

“You are a perfect woman and you are beautiful lady and you are pretty lady,” remarked another.

“Absolutely Divine,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow how charming and lovable,” a fourth person commented.

The model has never appeared to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight jeans in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a brown bikini with gold chain straps. That post was also a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 380 comments.