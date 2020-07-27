Former ‘RHOC’ Star Simon Barney Applauds Fiancee Catushia Ienni As His ‘Hero’ Amid Cancer Battle

Simon Barney's fiancee has stuck by his side throughout his health crisis.

Simon Barney, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge, just took to his Instagram page to applaud his fiancée, Catushia Ienni, for being his “hero” as he continues to fight back against the stage three throat cancer diagnosis he received at the end of last year.

On July 27, Bravo’s The Daily Dish revealed that on Sunday, Simon shared a photo of Catushia in a sleeveless blue shirt and told his fans and followers that his longtime partner was preparing to head out for a birthday lunch date with her friends.

“My better half about to go celebrate her 40th birthday at lunch with her girlfriends. She’s been my hero….,” Simon wrote in the caption of his photo of Catushia.

After sharing the post, Simon, who first confirmed his cancer diagnosis publicly earlier this year, received a number of supportive messages from his online audience members, as well as several messages for his fiancée, wishing her a Happy Birthday and making sweet comments about her beauty and youthful appearance.

In addition to several of Simon’s followers telling the former reality star that they were shocked to hear that Catushia is 40-years-old, a number of others told him that they were glad to see that he has such a supportive woman by his side during such a trying time in his life.

“I’m so happy that you have a supportive person,” one person said.

“Awww…, that’s great to have someone that loves you so much!” wrote another.

As The Daily Dish noted, Tamra has spoken out on a number of occasions about the way in which Catushia has by Simon’s side over the past several months. While Tamra and Simon’s split was quite messy, as fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, the family, including Catushia, pulled together and put their differences aside after learning that Simon was facing a health crisis and today, Tamra is quite friendly with her ex-husband’s fiancee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra also spoke out about Simon’s cancer diagnosis during an appearance on Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, telling her friend and former co-star that she was happy to walk away from the Bravo show because her kids needed her to be around more as they coped with their father’s health battle.

At the same time, Tamra applauded Simon for going public with his news.

“He was very brave to tell his story and he’s had a lot of support [from] people reaching out to him,” she shared.