Avital Cohen Flaunts Taut Tummy & Shapely Thighs In Tiffany Blue Workout Set

Avital Cohen took to her wildly popular Instagram page on Monday afternoon to treat fans to two images that captured her in a Tiffany Blue workout set. The smoking-hot new update was shared on her page moments ago and did a great job of showing off her bombshell body.

The first photo in the set captured Avital posed on a balcony that overlooked a marina. The space had light wood flooring and a glass balcony that offered a view of hundreds of boats. She knelt in front of the glass backing and gathered a few strands of hair in each of her hands. Avital showed off her sexy side with a bold red nail polish that matched the color of her lips, and she flaunted her fit figure in a powder blue workout set from Bo and Tee.

On her upper half, Avital rocked a hybrid between a crop top and a bra. It had a scooping neckline that showed off her ample bust while its capped sleeves were tight on her biceps. The bottom of the garment was snug on her ribs, and it looked like it pushed up her chest even further.

Avital sported a pair of tight shorts that boasted the same hue as her top and popped perfectly against her tanned complexion. Its thick waistband was worn high on her hips and flaunted her tiny midsection and waist. The bottom of the garment had tight leg holes that rode high on her legs while showing off her shapely thighs.

The second post in the series captured Avital sprawled out on the ground. She bent one leg at her knee and stretched the opposite leg toward the camera. The model rocked the same curve-hugging outfit and added a pair of tube socks to match. She styled her hair with a middle part, and her long locks spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the image, Avital shared a little bit of motivation and reminded her followers to keep a positive perspective. It comes as no surprise that the post has amassed over 19,000 likes and 800 comments in a few hours of going live.

“That one in blue is but impressive,” one follower commented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“God Blesssssssssssss you forever an everrrrr,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Atractive beauty. The dream of a milion [sic] guys,” one more Instagrammer complimented.

“Great inspiration my lovely @avital you have to start on a Monday to get through the weekend starting point is the most important you want to start strong and finish stronger looking good my amiga,” a fourth wrote.