Cindy Prado Dances, Shakes Booty In White Crochet Bikini: ‘In My Element’

Cindy Prado showed off her silly side in a new Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The Cuban bombshell posted a series of images on her feed in which she sported a white crochet bikini and danced around in a jungle-like setting. Cindy’s skimpy outfit left very little to the imagination and perfectly framed her killer body.

Cindy’s swimsuit featured a layered crochet top with several tassels lining the trim. The top was cut in low V-neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. Additionally, the open stitches made the bikini slightly see-through to show off even more skin.

Cindy’s muscular abs were on full display beneath the tassels, which cut off just above her tiny waist accentuated her hourglass shape. She paired the top with some matching low-waisted bottoms. The sides of the cheeky bottoms came up higher than the front to fully expose her lean legs and round booty.

Cindy finished off the outfit with a rope-like statement necklace covered in puka shells, as well as a subtle gold bangle and hoop earrings. Her brunette hair was styled down in wild yet sexy waves.

The photos showed Cindy standing in front of blue Adirondack chairs. In the background, a wall of palm trees and bushes could be seen casting shadows over the sitting area. Still, light found its way to the beautiful model and caused her tan skin to glow.

In the first image, Cindy faced the camera and cocked one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She ran one hand through her hair and stared at the camera. The second photo showed the babe with a huge smile on her face as she shook her hips, causing the tassels to fly.

Finally, in the third photo, the model turned to the side in another dance move as she stuck out her pert derriere. She closed her eyes and smiled once more as she looked to be having a great time.

Cindy’s post received more than 11,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“HOWWWW ARE YOU REAL?!” one fan asked with a heart-eye emoji.

“This is a beautiful look, you are stunning,” another user added.

“Such a beautiful goddess,” a third follower wrote.

Cindy always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, the stunner shared a collection of images from her recent vacation, featuring a ton of even skimpier bikinis.