Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In A White Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon tantalized her 5 million followers with a trio of smoking-hot snaps in which she rocked a white bikini. In addition to flaunting her voluptuous curves, the shots also showed off some new products from her own brand, La Voute. According to the label’s Instagram bio, they sell luxury vegan leather bags, but it seems that they’re expanding into other accessories as well.

In the first snap, Adrienne posed on a modern black chair in front of a simple backdrop that allowed the accessories to take center stage. She had a black scarf wrapped around her hair, which tumbled down her chest in soft waves. The silk scarf was a new addition to the brand’s offerings, as she mentioned in the caption.

She also wore a pair of retro black-framed sunglasses, and had a structured white leather bag strapped across her chest. The bag was also from La Voute, as the name was embossed on the front, just below the flap. She had a pair of mixed metal bangles on one wrist and her nails were painted a pale hue that matched her look.

Adrienne rocked a bikini with a low-cut neckline, although the bag blocked her cleavage, paired with some simple bikini bottoms. The shade looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and she served up major attitude in the photo.

Adrienne followed up the initial photo with two more shots, in which she switched up her pose slightly while still remaining in the same seat. She gave her followers details about La Voute’s campaigns, and how they’re adapting to stay-at-home measures. As she explained, members of her family or close team have been helping with things like hair, makeup, lighting and photography for any shots.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snaps, and the post received over 8,100 likes within 28 minutes of going live. It also racked up 99 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Beyond words, so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Can’t wait to get my La Voute,” another follower commented, presumably having ordered a piece from Adrienne’s company.

“Wow you are snatched!” a third fan added.

“My Queen,” another remarked, including a heart emoji and heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Adrienne shared a breathtaking series of snaps taken in front of a plain fabric backdrop that looked similar to the set-up for her latest post. She rocked several pieces of jewelry from her jewelry brand, XIXI, including a few chain necklaces, hoop earrings, and rings on both hands.