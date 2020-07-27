‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Confirms Her Mom Is Doing Much Better After ICU Stay

Brittany Cartwright offered an update on her mom's healthy on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Brittany Cartwright’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, is doing better nearly two months after she was transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after experiencing complications from a bladder surgery.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on July 27, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and wife of co-star Jax Taylor posted an update on her mother’s health on her Instagram Stories on Monday, along with a photo of the two of them together at Sherri’s doctor’s office.

“Doctor’s appointments with Momma! She is doing great,” the 31-year-old told her fans and followers.

In Brittany’s photo, both she and her mother were seen wearing masks in the selfie-style image, which also featured Sherri wearing her hair down with a black shirt and Brittany with her hair pulled back in a white shirt with several cutouts.

Brittany and Sherri were both seen wearing green stickers with the word “Screen” on each of them.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Brittany asked her online audience members to keep her mother in their prayers in early June after her family’s pastor, Ryan Dotson, revealed on his Facebook page that Sherri had fallen ill after her surgery didn’t go as planned. Then, days later, Pastor Ryan confirmed on his Instagram page that Sherri was out of the ICU and “improving daily.”

Following Sherri’s admittance into the ICU, Brittany flew to Kentucky to be with her family and a short time later, after attending the 32nd birthday of Stassi Schroeder in Los Angeles, Jax joined her after driving from Los Angeles to her hometown with their two dogs in tow.

In mid-June, an insider told Us Weekly magazine that while Brittany was feeling quite overwhelmed by her mom’s health crisis, she was surrounded by a strong support system, including Jax.

“When it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered. He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends. She knows she is loved and supported as she navigates through this really difficult time,” the source shared.

Brittany Cartwright attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany and Jax were recently joined in Kentucky by their former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, who, along with Stassi, was fired from the series in June due to allegations of racism, and Kristen’s boyfriend, Alex Menache.

As fans of the group may have noticed, Kristen and Alex traveled to Kentucky weeks ago and while there, they posted a number of images and videos of themselves enjoying time with Brittany and Jax, including moments spent together on a boat.