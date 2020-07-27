Insiders In ‘Genuine Disbelief’ That Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wouldn’t Meet With Her ‘Troubled’ Dader

Prince Harry has never met face-to-face with Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle, a situation that insiders say has caused “genuine disbelief” over their failure to support her “troubled” dad.

Thomas has shared details with the press that have caused concern and frustration in the royal family, something that could have been avoided, The Sun reports, if the couple had engaged with him prior to their wedding in 2018.

Harry and reportedly Meghan refused to listen to suggestions that they need with the 76-year-old former lighting director in order to provide him with some much-needed support for the upcoming maelstrom over their union.

“We repeatedly sat down with Harry and Meghan before the engagement announcement to say this needed to be handled sensitively, but that it had to be handled,” an insider revealed. “We desperately asked them to engage with Thomas, but they wouldn’t. Aides also offered to go personally and see him to try and find a way to protect him.”

But the couple apparently didn’t feel the need to meet up with Thomas. After he missed his daughter’s wedding after having a heart attack that forced him to sit it out. Since then, Prince Harry has never met with Thomas face-to-face, only chatting with him remotely prior to the wedding.

Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

Since the big day, Meghan has cut off all contact with her estranged father.

“There is genuine disbelief and bemusement in the household at the pair’s approach to him and that Harry has still not met his father-in-law,” an insider said.

Part of the blame for the media explosion ignited by Thomas when he staged photos for the paparazzi in order to gain a payoff lies in the handling of the situation by the Sussexes, the sources suggest.

“Thomas is troubled, but Harry and Meghan would not engage in the issue of going out to see him and for Harry to meet him.”

Meghan recently reportedly told a friend that she believes that her dad is a victim of the media and was corrupted, as The Daily Beast reported. The “trusted confidant” also said that Meghan tried to get him to London prior to their nuptials so that he would have the protection of palace escorts and security.

She also reportedly reached out to her father in the wake of the paparazzi photos to see if he played a part in the situation.

That failed to happen when Thomas had a heart attack and was forced to spend time recovering rather than traveling to see his daughter wed.

The pair is currently facing fallout as their alleged secrets are revealed in a new tell-all book titled Finding Freedom. Reports suggest that the couple will likely never return to royal duty after the bombshells in the book were made public.