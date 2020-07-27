Iggy Azalea Purposely Flaunts Her Incredible Post-Baby Body To The Paps After Troll Accuses Her Of Photoshop

In June, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea announced the surprising news that she gave birth to her son, Onyx. On Sunday, the “Black Widow” hitmaker showed off her post-baby body in an orange bikini, which caught the attention of many. On Twitter, a troll accused Azalea of photoshopping her incredible body and the songstress wasn’t impressed.

“I’m bout to go out in a crop top and get pap pics for you today. I want you to see this sh*t from every angle,” she replied.

One hour ago, Azalea took to Twitter and shared four snapshots of herself being papped in the street. The blond beauty stunned with her long straight locks in a high ponytail. However, she left the front to frame out her face. Azalea purposely wore a black crop top that showed off her flat stomach after the hater insisted her body was completely edited. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted skintight pants and heels of the same color. Azalea accessorized with a silver chain that featured multiple pendants hanging off and rocked pointy acrylic nails. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she held a black facemask in her hand.

Azalea was snapped from various angles which proved that her post-baby body is looking nothing short of incredible.

Unsurprisingly, her tweet racked up more than 3,000 retweets, 18,200 likes, and over 3,200 replies.

I said bookmark me, bitch! pic.twitter.com/JBQe3H9fiM — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 27, 2020

“You’re the most complicated person on the Internet but at the same time you’re the funniest bitch I’ve ever seen, we love u AND YOU SNAPPED, A TRUE ICON,” one user wrote.

“You’re a literal legend Iggy,” another person shared.

“She said she was gonna do it and DID IT. Eat. Them. UP!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine looking this good after having a 16 pound baby,” a fourth account replied.

Azalea revealed in a reply to a tweet that she gained 22lbs after giving birth and that her son was half that weight. She also insisted its possible to snap back to your original size without having surgery.

The chart-topping entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked fierce in a fitted one-shouldered black top that showed off her decolletage and the large tattoo inked on her right arm. Azalea completed her outfit with high-waisted black skinny jeans and accessorized with black sunglasses. She opted for no visible jewelry and sported her long wavy locks in a high ponytail. Azalea was photographed in front of a gray wall from the thighs-up and whipped her ponytail.