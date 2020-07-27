Katya Elise Henry Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Thong Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry left fans around the world stunned after she shared some sexy new images of herself bikini-clad on Monday, July 27. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly became a hit within minutes after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed indoors, in front of a gray wall, for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Katya struck three sexy poses that displayed her body from different angles as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She added a great deal of sultriness to the images by pouting, posing on all fours, and popping her derriere out.

Her long brunette hair did appeared to be styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Katya also kept her hair out of her face with a colorful ribbon, which she tied around her locks.

Still, it was her killer figure that stood out the most in the series, as she flaunted her famous physique with a revealing bikini.

Katya rocked a colorful, vibrant bikini bra that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not conceal much of her figure as it tightly hugged her chest and exposed a bit of cleavage.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also provided just little coverage. The briefs featured a classic, Brazilian-style thong cut that especially showed off her curvy hips and bodacious bottom. They also featured high-waisted sides that drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a bandana that matched her bikini, which she tied around her nose and mouth.

In the caption, Katya called herself a “legend,” before stating “don’t ever forget it.”

The daring series was quickly met with approval and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 50,000 likes in less than 25 minutes. Over 570 users also headed to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her body, good looks, and skimpy outfit.

“Why are you so perfect,” one fan wrote.

“There is no emoji that describes this, spectacular,” added a second admirer.

“That’s fair to say,” a third individual remarked, referring to Katya’s caption.

“This bikini wow,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has shared a number of eye-catching looks to her social media account last week. On July 24, she dazzled her fans once again when she rocked a skimpy black thong that flaunted her backside, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 280,000 likes.