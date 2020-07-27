Arabella Chi Enjoys A Feast In Spain While Clad In A Tiny, Yellow Bikini

Arabella Chi took to Instagram to post a sizzling series of snaps that captured her in an itty-bitty swimsuit. The photos were shared with her 612,000 fans earlier today and proved to be a hit.

The first image in the set of two captured the model posed outside under a trellis that was decorated with sheer curtains. It looked like a beautiful day with a bright blue sky overhead. A tag in the post indicated that she was at the Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel in Spain. Green trees and a long pool surrounded the area at her back.

Arabella positioned herself on an outdoor lounge chair that boasted two white pillows. In front of her sat a tray of food that included a salad and some vegetables. Arabella lay on her side and looked into the camera as she held a piece of zucchini in her hand. She stretched her legs out in front of her and put the majority of her weight on her elbow.

The social media star opted for a skimpy bikini that boasted a bright yellow hue. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top that had small cups that showed off her bronzed collar and a tease of cleavage. It featured thin straps that were worn over her shoulder, and its cups were spaced far apart, leaving little to the imagination. The wooden tray covered a portion of her taut tummy, but her followers were still treated to a good glimpse.

On her lower half, she rocked a pair of skimpy string bikini bottoms that tied high on her hips. The garment covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines and showed off her bronzed stems. In the second photo in the series, she rocked the same skimpy bikini but changed her pose slightly. She styled her long locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over one side of her shoulder.

Arabella added a bold necklace to her collar, which provided the perfect amount of bling. The social media sensation also added a few gold rings to her fingers to complete the look.

It has not taken long for her fans to shower the post with love. More than 10,000 fans have double-tapped the image while 30-plus left comments.

“Love your necklace. Can I ask where are the two rounds one from?” one fan asked.

“Lucky ducky, heaven never looked so good,” a second social media user gushed with the addition of a single red heart.

“My o My God Beautiful Keep Blessed,” a third added.