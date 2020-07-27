Joe Biden’s ‘Likely To Be’ President If Donald Trump Doesn’t Turn Around Poll Numbers In Floriday

President Donald Trump has been trailing in Florida polling to former Vice President Joe Biden since early March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began to ravage the United States. While being behind in any poll is bad news for his re-election campaign, Florida is particularly important, CNN notes, because no Republican has won the White House without taking the state in nearly 100 years.

The new CNN/SSRS poll shows Biden ahead 5 points, leading Trump in Florida 51% to 46%. Other recent polls, such as one by Quinnipiac University, show Biden with an even wider lead at 51-38. Trump is behind Biden by an average of 8 points in live interview polls since June 1.

The news should be taken as one of the “biggest warning signs yet” for Trump’s re-election chances, writes CNN’s Harry Enten. While he concedes that the margin is likely to close at the two campaigns enter their last 100 days to the election, if Trump doesn’t win the state, he is in a bad position to get enough points to win the election.

Enten says Florida is a “bellwether” state that is a “must-win” for the current president, and it’s one that he has struggled to defend.

Florida leans to the right of the country, which means that it would likely be difficult for Biden to take the state in the general election. But, unlike Trump, the former vice president would still have a clear path to win enough electoral votes to take the Oval Office.

If Biden were to take Florida, he would need just the states that Clinton took, plus 9 more electoral votes from a state such as Michigan, in which he currently leads polls, to win.

While the margin in the state is likely to close, Enten notes that Florida is an indication of how Trump is viewed overall in the country, particularly given his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“But for now, Florida is emblematic of larger challenges Trump faces. It’s been a state ravaged by the coronavirus, which has almost certainly contributed to Trump’s problems in the state,” he writes.

If he doesn’t turn the public’s attitude around towards his handling of the disease, he will likely face challenges across the country.

“Trump likely can’t win if he doesn’t turn around his low approval ratings on the coronavirus. His approval rating in Florida on the issue is just 42 percent among registered voters in the latest CNN poll,” Enten notes. “Were that to remain the case through Election Day, Biden’s likely the next president.”