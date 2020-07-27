Carrie Underwood Hits The Gym In Adorable In Braids & Short Blue Workout Shorts

The 37-year-old singer shows off her fit body in a new Instagram photo.

Carrie Underwood looked adorable on Instagram as she modeled workout gear from her fitness apparel brand. The county music superstar, shared a new photo to her social media page as she hit the gym looking super stylish with a new hairdo.

In the photo, which can be seen below, Carrie posed in a white t-shirt as she stood near a weight bench. The mom of two had her hair styled in adorable braids that made her look much younger than her 37 years, and she wore earbuds in her ears. Carrie also rocked short blue workout shorts that showed off her superfit, strong body.

In the caption to the post, the singer sent her 9.7 million Instagram followers an empowering message to choose “you” as she gave them the American sign language symbol for “I love you” with her left hand.

Fans reacted in the comments to Carrie’s positive post — and her adorable exercise look.

“Looking good girl!” one fan wrote.

“That hair tho,” another added.

“You look amazing. All that hard work pays off,” a third said.

“Looking really good and fit,” another commenter added.

Other fans asked Carrie if she was training in her home gym, and if so, noted that the space is their “home gym goals” with so much exercise equipment spread out around the room. And others asked Carrie to share the details of the diet and exercise routine that keeps her in such amazing shape.

Carrie’s new photo comes after her apparel brand CALIA by Carrie shared an image of her in her fitness gear to the brand’s social media page. In that pic, the Grammy winner’s toned body was also shown as she worked out with a boxing bag.

Indeed, the blonde beauty can often be seen wearing athletic wear in photos posted on her social media account and as well as the CALIA label’s page, but her latest pic really shows how her hard work has paid off on her legs. The American Idol alum continues to inspire her followers with her and positivity as she empowers them to get fit.

As for her secrets, earlier this year, Carrie told Women’s Health that her self-care her is her workout time and that it’s a “stress reliever” for her.

“Physical fitness makes everything else possible,” she added of her busy career and home life. “If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to,”

The secret for her incredibly sculpted legs is six supersets of tuck jumps, Romanian deadlifts, walking lunges, and elevated sumo squats with dumbbells varying weights. The “Before He Cheats” singer also revealed that in addition to her intense workouts, she tracks calories and macros on the MyFitnessPal app to hit her goal of 45 percent carbs, 30 percent fat, and 25 percent protein.