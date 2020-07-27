Barbra Streisand Says Donald Trump Is ‘Mentally And Morally’ Unfit To Be President

American singer and actress Barbra Streisand appeared on a virtual Joe Biden fundraiser on Sunday and took aim at Donald Trump and his leadership of the United States, Breitbart reported.

“Let’s face it, Trump is unfit, mentally and morally, to hold this distinguished office,” Streisand said during the Jay Leno-hosted event, which raised over $760,000.

Streisand continued to push back on the Trump administration’s highlighting of the violence in Democrat-led cities like Portland and Seattle and called the Black Lives Matter protests taking place “peaceful.”

“The military was designed to protect us, not attack us. But a few weeks ago, Trump called out the troops against peaceful protesters. That’s what cowards to when they are scared. Donald Trump has failed us. And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence. I’m sad and embarrassed by his lack of humanity.”

Streisand is referring to Trump’s decision to call the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents into Portland, Oregon, where the city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, was later teargassed by the federal agents. As reported by The Guardian, Trump plans to send a “surge” of federal agents to other U.S. cities, including Chicago.

The Biden fundraiser — which he did not make an appearance at — was also attended by Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, and John Legend, among other prominent figures. The event featured a musical theater theme and performances by Broadway stars Sarah Bareilles and Kristin Chenoweth, with original music from Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The 78-year-old actress has been openly critical of Trump. In a column for Variety in March, she argued that the president’s leadership has been on a steady decline and accused him of putting both America and the planet in a “precarious” position. In particular, Streisand pointed to the real estate mogul’s leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic and suggested that continuing with him at the country’s helm is “too dangerous.”

“Trump is a man who has never once taken responsibility for his own actions, preferring to blame others when he’s at fault,” she claimed.

According to Breitbart, Democratic presidential candidates rely on Streisand, along with other Hollywood stars, to rake in significant amounts of money. Although the party traditionally relied on Harvey Weinstein to push for fundraising from celebrities, they are now without one of their wealthiest supporters after the big-time producer was convicted of sexual assault and rape.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden has had good fundraising fortune in recent weeks. In May, the former vice president outraised Trump, with $80.8 million compared to the president’s $74 million.