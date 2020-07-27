Monica Huldt Sizzles In A Revealing Red Bathing Suit While Hanging At The Beach

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a revealing new snap with her followers. The model flashed her voluptuous body while serving up a seductive look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy red bathing suit. The garment fastened behind her neck and tied around her back using thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. It also gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The swimwear wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and sported daring cutouts that flashed her flat tummy. The bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of diamond studded earrings.

Monica posed on the beach for the shot. She stood with her back arched and her booty popped out as she bent one knee. Her legs were sandy and she closed her eyes and tilted her head as she placed her fingers to her mouth.

In the background, a stunning ocean scene was visible. She also geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

Monica’s 872,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the post, clicking the like button more than 6,600 times within the first 19 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also wasted no time flocking to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks on the pic during that time.

“You have a flawless body!!” one follower stated.

“Ok,,,, observation/dare. It is highly improbable if not impossible for you to do a pose that is not amazing,” another wrote.

“In my sky you are the star that shines the most, the huge moon and the shining sun,” a third social media user gushed.

“So sensual,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her rock racy outfits that perfectly complement her hourglass figure. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica piqued the attention of her followers earlier this month when she posed in a sexy mismatched bikini as she soaked up some sun. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. It’s racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 190 comments to date.