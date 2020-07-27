Genesis Lopez Flaunts Cleavage And Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Outfit

American model Genesis Lopez once again left fans stunned and breathless on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Monday, July 27. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it became a hit within minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old model was photographed seemingly inside of her home for the image. Genesis stood directly in front of the camera, taking center stage as she posed from her left side. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she propped her backside out, rested her hands on her thighs, and pushed her chest forward. She also shared a pout with the camera, but looked away from its lens.

Her long, brown hair — which featured some blond highlights — was styled straight as it fell around her shoulders and down her back.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that easily stood out most in the snapshot, as she flaunted them with a casual, but revealing ensemble.

Her top was gray and featured long sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. Meanwhile, the top’s plunging neckline also displayed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was her flat midriff, as the top was cropped.

Genesis teamed the top with a pair of black pants, which looked to be made out of a stretchy material. The bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they were extremely form-fitting on the model, displaying her bodacious derrière and curvy hips. Furthermore, the pants’ high-waisted design again drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with just a few accessorizes.

In the caption, the beauty simply expressed that she misses traveling, before asking her fans how they are.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from followers, accumulating more than 26,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, over 250 followers headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“Literally so fricken pretty,” one user wrote.

“Stunning beauty,” added a second fan.

“Wow always with great elegance and amazing beauty,” a third follower proclaimed.

“You are so sweet, so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Genesis has taken to social media to share more than one stunning post that featured herself, especially this past month. On July 19, she dazzled her fans after she rocked yet another skimpy thong bikini that displayed her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 146,000 likes to date.