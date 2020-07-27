Kelly Ripa Not Invited To Regis Philbins Funeral Over ‘Bad Blood,’ Source Claims

While they may have worked together for over a decade, Kelly Ripa is reportedly not invited to Regis Philbin’s funeral. A source close to Philbin claims that there was “bad blood” between the 49-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan and her former co-host in the years before he died at the age of 88, a source told OK Magazine.

Philbin, who died of natural causes, left Live with Regis and Kelly in 2011 and rumors began to swirl that the two hosts didn’t get along. That was amplified by people like Howard Stern, who claimed to know that Ripa didn’t like Philbin and she was upset when he chose to leave the show without consulting with her. Philbin himself admitted that Ripa was “offended” when he opted to retire.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said a few years after retiring from the show. “I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Now, it appears that the strained relationship is impacting Ripa even after Philbin passed.

“Kelly isn’t invited,” revealed the insider. “You have to understand the dynamic of their relationship. It was an on-air, not off-air, friendship—and towards the end (of their time on-air together), there was a lot of bad blood.”

Philbin is slated to be honored at his alma mater Notre Dame, where he will also be buried. While the television host isn’t necessarily invited, according to the source, that doesn’t mean that she won’t attend the services, which will take place at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

For her part, Ripa has had nothing but positive things to say about her former co-host. On the news of his passing, she called him a “class act” and expressed gratitude at being able to have had him as a mentor for so many years, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She also broke down in tears on Monday while speaking about her former co-host on air. She revealed that she was home with her family when she got the news of Philbin’s passing and was saddened, despite knowing that death is inevitable. She added that she had hoped that he would somehow find a way to fight the inevitable, but “it wasn’t in the cards.”

She tearfully recalled what a good relationship Philbin had with her children while honoring the storied host.