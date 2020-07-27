Vicky Pattison Poses In Tight Bodysuit: ‘Sucks You In All The Right Places’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The television personality keeps her followers regularly up to date with what brands she’s wearing and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The 32-year-old stunned in a light brown skintight bodysuit that fell down to her ankles. The garment was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Pattison wrapped herself up in a beige plaid shirt with long sleeves. She left half the garment unbuttoned and rolled the sleeves neatly. Pattison completed the outfit with fluffy slippers and accessorized with a thin gold necklace. She kept her nails short and opted for light blue nail polish. Pattison styled her long dark hair in a high bun for the occasion.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed inside what looked to be her front room. Pattison sat on the side of a table next to a load of cake all cut up. She stared directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, Pattison curled her legs up on the floor and rested her elbows on the glass table beside her. She looked up at the camera with a smirk.

In the third and final frame, Pattison sported a wide-eyed expression looking down at the cake.

For her caption, she told fans the bodysuit was from Missy Empire and “sucks you in all the right places.” She also informed her followers that you can purchase the item of clothing through the link on her Instagram story.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 275 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“I want to be invited round yours for a snack night looks amazing! X,” one user wrote.

“You always brighten up my Instagram feed,” another person shared.

“Beautiful, You look like your sister in this picture xx,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a denim dress with short sleeves and gold buttons going up the middle. Pattison wore her long wavy hair down with a middle part and opted for short nails decorated with white polish.