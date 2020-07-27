Morgan Ketzner Rocks A Black Hoodie & Pink Bikini Bottoms To Flaunt Her Stunning Figure

Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram account on Sunday night to share a steamy new post with her adoring fans. The model showed off some skin while revealing in the caption that sunset photos were her favorite ones.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a black hooded sweatshirt with white trim. The shirt boasted long sleeves as it covered her chest. She also added a pair of pink bikini bottoms that included a light-colored floral print.

The bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they exposed her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs in the shot.

Morgan sat on the edge of a boat on Lake Minnetonka for the snap. She had one hand placed behind her for balance as the other one grabbed her shirt and lifted it slightly to showcase her stunning figure. She pushed her hip out slightly and gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, the rippling water, some green foliage, and a gorgeous sunset could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the locks in damp, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Morgan currently has more than 484,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pic. The post has garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers have also flocked to the comments section to leave over 440 remarks on the photo during that time.

“Seeing you there gives me positive vibes. Thanks! Just a beautiful picture,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous beauty babe,” another stated.

“Your pictures are my favorite,” a third social media user gushed.

“What a babe! MN lake life! Can’t beat it!!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her flawless physique in her online snaps. She often goes scantily clad by sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently complemented her tanned skin when she wore a red and white bikini with a flowing striped blouse over top. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 8,900 likes and over 400 comments to date.