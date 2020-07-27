Chiara Ferragni Displays Cleavage And Chiseled Core In Skimpy Bikini Top And Denim Shorts

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni stunned fans around the world on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Monday, July 27. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.5 million followers, and it instantly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed outside while basking in the sun. Chiara took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera and posing from her front as the sea filled the background behind her. She exuded both happy and sultry vibes as she smiled softly, propped her hips out, and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens.

Chiara’s blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down in slight, natural-looking waves.

Still, it was her enviable curves that stood out most in the image, as she displayed them with a revealing ensemble.

The model’s bikini bra was a vibrant hot-pink color and featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest and displayed some of her cleavage.

Chiara teamed the swimsuit top with a pair of denim shorts. The bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they showed off her curvy hips. Meanwhile, the shorts’ high-waisted design called attention to her slim and chiseled core.

She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, and a number of jewelry pieces, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

According to the model’s geotag, she was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The eye-catching snapshot was quickly met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, accumulating more than 100,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. More than 330 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“Perfect, my love,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Splendid,” a second admirer added.

“Wow, what an amazing photo,” a third follower chimed in.

“Hottie,” a fourth individual asserted, following the compliment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Chiara, who has been on vacation for most of the summer, has taken to Instagram to share a number of stunning photos of herself. Just on July 25, she wowed her fans again after she sported a shimmering but bikini while at the beach, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 700,000 likes so far, proving to be very popular with her followers.