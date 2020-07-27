Khloe Terae Splits Against A Tree While Rocking Peach Bikini In Stunning Sand Dune Photos

Khloe Terae showed off her insane flexibility once again in a new Instagram post on Sunday evening. The model added a new series in which she performed vertical splits against a tree in the middle of a beautiful sand dune. Khloe looked just as stunning as her surroundings in a peach-colored bikini that displayed her best assets.

In the shots, Khloe leaned against a white tree in otherwise empty sand at Le Dune di Porto Pino, according to the post’s getoag. It was a beautifully clear day as the sun shone down on the soft sand. Khloe’s tan skin and pink swimsuit stood out against her white surroundings, making her the center of attention.

Khloe’s two-piece included a triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The ruched fabric barely covered her chest, as her cleavage poured out on all sides. The top appeared to ride up slightly to expose the babe’s underboob.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The bikini bottom remained low on the front of her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her lean legs were on full display in the high-cut thong.

Khloe accessorized with a silver necklace and matching bracelets on her wrist. She kept her blond locks out of her face by pulling them back in a tight bun.

Khloe stretched her leg back to line up with the tree trunk and pointed her toes elegantly, which elongated her pins. She arched her back as much as possible to show off her curves. In some images, the babe looked off into the distance and tugged at her bottom. One photo showed her proudly looking back at her form with a smile on her face.

The post was liked more than 7,600 times. It also received nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a success with Khloe’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omgggg. This is insaneeee,” fellow model Abigail Ratchford said.

“That last photo is art. I want it framed on my office wall!” another user added.

“A beautiful ballerina,” said a third fan.

Khloe has been sharing a ton of photos that showcase her flexibility all over the world recently. Another shot from Sardegna del Sud last week showed her performing a side split in a black bikini.