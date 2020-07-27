‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Leaves Fans In A Frenzy With Baby Bump Photo

The Australian pro dancer stunned her Instagram followers with a pregnancy pic, but it was a repost.

Peta Murgatroyd stunned fans with a pregnancy photo, but some missed her memo in the caption.

The wife of Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a black and white pic to her Instagram page as part of the viral “Challenge Accepted” trend that spreads messages about female solidarity and empowerment. In the stunning shot, Peta was pictured sweetly cradling her small baby bump as she wore a form-fitting white tank dress.

It’s no surprise that some of the Dancing with the Stars veteran’s 842,000 Instagram followers were quick to offer her congratulatory messages before reading the fine print.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans freaked out over what they assumed was Peta’s baby news as the ABC celebrity ballroom competition boasts a bit of a baby boom.

“Are you expecting baby #2?” one fan asked Peta. ” Congratulations!”

“I hope it’s baby #2,” another added. Every child needs a sibling.”

“Congratulations! I didn’t know you were expecting another beautiful baby,” a third fan chimed in.

“So many of you guys pregnant on Dancing With the Stars. Congratulations!” another wrote.

But other eagled-eyed followers noted that the photo is actually a throwback from September 2016 when Peta was pregnant with her son, Shai Aleksandr. The new version of the pic just has a black and white filter on it.

In addition, followers who read the caption saw that Peta clearly stated, “Not a pregnancy announcement.” Instead, the professional dancer was just sharing a beautiful photo of herself as part of the Internet empowerment challenge.

Longtime fans would not be surprised if Peta were to become pregnant soon. The dancer, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her husband, has been vocal about the couple’s plans to expand their family to give three-year-year-old son a sibling.

Last fall, she even gave a timeline for the baby-making.

“I would love to have more kids,” Peta told Us Weekly in October 2019. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable.”

Peta also confirmed she wants to have two kids and then the third “later.”

While Peta is not expecting a second baby yet, in recent weeks, fellow DWTS pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have both announced their pregnancies. In addition, veteran Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff, who also happens to be Maks’ former fiancee, welcomed her first child earlier this year at age 42.