Josephine Skriver Shows Off Amazing Curves In One-Piece For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Shoot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver sent temperatures soaring around the globe after she posted an eye-catching new photo of herself to social media on Monday, July 27. The Danish supermodel shared the post with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly grew in popularity after going live.

The 26-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013 — was photographed while at the beach for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Josephine took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing as laid out on the sand. She exuded a very sexy mood in the snapshot as she pouted, propped out her hips, and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Josephine’s mid-length hair, which featured some blond highlights, did not look to be styled as it fell around her shoulders and back in loose waves. The model could also be seen tugging on some tresses with her right hand.

Still, it was clearly her killer figure that stood out the most in the post, as she easily flaunted her famous physique in a revealing one-piece bathing suit.

Josephine opted for a mandarin color bathing suit, which had two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit’s body did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, accentuating her chest. The garment’s plunging neckline also allowed her to expose a great deal of her cleavage.

The bathing suit’s briefs also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially helped Josephine show off her hips, slim waist, and pert derriere.

In the caption, Josephine encouraged her followers to go vote for their favorite Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year.

“The other girls and I would love your vote,” she stated, before directing fans to the link in her bio.

The image was met with a large amount of support from Josephine’s followers, amassing more than 30,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. More than 170 fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, looks, and swimsuit.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” one user commented.

“Voted for you, good luck,” a second fan added.

“Oh my God you’re so pretty,” chimed in a third follower.

“Been voting everyday, you are my favorite,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Josephine has shared a number of smoking-hot images and videos of herself on Instagram as of late. Just on July 21, she posted some new content which featured her in a teal bikini that again displayed her amazing figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received over 142,000 likes.