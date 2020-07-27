Haley Kalil Rocks Thong Swimsuit That Puts Her Derrière On Full Display

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil looked to be enjoying summer temperatures in her latest Instagram share. On Monday, she uploaded a video clip that captured her flaunting her fabulous derrière while soaking up some sun during a recent visit to the British Virgin Islands.

Haley wrote that the photo shoot occured at a location called “The Baths” at the tropical locale. The popular tourist area is home to a number of large rock formations that form arches and tidal pools on the edge of the sea. She tagged Sports Illustrated, suggesting that the video might have been behind-the-scenes footage of a photo shoot with the magazine.

The model stood among some of the large boulders that loomed over her head. She stood in clear, shallow water while facing the formation. The clip captured Haley’s entire body as well as part of the boulders.

Clad in a golden-hued, one-piece thong swimsuit, Haley put her posterior on full display. With her hands holding her hair on top of her head, she gave her followers a nice look at her shapely back as well as her cheeks. Her behind appeared to be wet as the skin glistened in the sun. Her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless in the sunshine.

Haley looked over her shoulder at the camera while tilting her head in a flirty fashion. The model then looked down at her booty before looking back at the lens with a smile on her face. After looking at the camera for a few seconds, she tilted her head back while arching her back, showing off her slender waist and the side of her bustline. The video then panned up, giving a nice view of the large rocks before moving back to Haley and ending.

Haley encouraged her followers to visit the location, and made a joke about the wind on her booty.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to rave over the fantastic view.

“Beautiful as ever. I was talking about you but the Baths are spectacular also,” one admirer wrote.

“The beach peach,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“This is beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“Awesome view,” joked a fourth fan.

Haley has been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue since 2018. Over the past few weeks, she has shared many behind-the-scene photos and videos from the 2020 issue of the magazine. Earlier in the month, she uploaded a video that saw her rocking a mismatched bikini while having some fun on the beach.