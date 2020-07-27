Rebel Wilson Says Studio Bosses Paid Her To Stay ‘Bigger’ Before She Decided To Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson has been focusing on getting healthy this year, and it shows. The Aussie actress has posted numerous snaps proudly showing off her figure in recent days, like a recent post showing her in a neon green bikini. But she says that it took her some time to get where she is today mentally. At one point, she says that she was even motivated to stay “bigger” because she was earning more money by staying a larger size.

Wilson exclusively told The Sun that in 2020, she had a feeling that this would be the year to focus on her health. She says that she has long given years “names” to identify her focus for the coming 12 months. She said that she had a feeling that she wouldn’t be working as much, which would give her the time she needed to pay attention to her physical well-being.

The decision came years after Wilson was signed by an American talent agency because of the fact that she was a bigger size and openly talked about. She famously played the role of Fat Amy in the film Pitch Perfect, a character that repeatedly joked about her weight.

But after years of getting jobs because of her size, she decided to make a change.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits,” Wilson said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It wasn’t about hitting the right number on the scale, she says, but about feeling good and dealing with the emotional fallout of having a job that prioritized her size over her mental and physical health.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she said.

Wilson revealed that her focus is on personal training and nutrition, but that there’s no magic bullet to losing weight and getting fit.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy,” she said.

Ultimately, Wilson said that she might end up writing a book to share her journey with others struggling with the same issues.