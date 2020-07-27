Sarah Houchens Does The Splits In A Minuscule Snakeskin-Print Bikini: ‘Suns Out Buns Out’

Sarah Houchens showed off her athletic side in her most recent Instagram shots on Monday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that since the sun was out, so were her buns.

In the sultry snaps, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a barely there snakeskin-print bikini. The top tied behind her back and fit tightly around her chest. The thin straps also exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and put her round booty and long, lean legs on full display. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also seen in the pics.

She accessorized the outfit with a ring on her finger and a pair of large sunglasses on her face. She also rocked some small earrings in the shots, which she revealed were taken in Annapolis, Maryland.

In the first photo, Sarah sat on a boat with one leg stretched out behind and the other in front of her. She had one knee bent and both arms in front of her. She arched her back and looked away from the camera.

In the second pic, she tugged at her bathing suit and twisted her torso to face the camera. In the background, a stunning ocean scene and a bright blue sky could be seen.

She wore her blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the long locks in straight strands that she had braided down her back.

Sarah’s 964,000-plus followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 5,400 times in less than an hour after they were uploaded to the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 messages.

“Okayyyyy loving these vibes,” one follower declared.

“OKAAAYYYY BAAABBEE!! I looooove this,” remarked a nother.

“Absolute perfection. 10/10,” a third social media user wrote.

“I like your body my love you look wonderful honey,” a fourth person commented.

The fitness model appears to have no qualms about showing off her hard body in her online snaps. She often gives her fans health and workout inspiration by flaunting her own gym-honed curves in scanty outfits such as racy bathing suits and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a racy red bikini while sitting in bed. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 420 comments.