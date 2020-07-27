‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Peter Hunziker Offers His First Apology Since Being Fired

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker offered his first formal apology via his Instagram on Monday. Bravo fired the yachtie after racially insensitive tweets surfaced in June. In his post, the deckhand explained the situation a little further while offering an apology for anyone that he offended.

Peter acknowledged that he was careless in sending out the tweets.

“A little over 3 months ago someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it,” Peter explained.

The deckhand posted a racially insensitive tweet back in June that has since been deleted. Bravo and Below Deck Mediterranean’s production company 51 Minds later put out a statement indicating that Peter had been fired and that his role on the show would be diminished for the remainder of the season. The firing happened after only three episodes had aired.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

After some reflection, the yachtie learned that his actions were hurtful to some.

“I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias in the brief text written in the meme is offensive.”

This latest post is not the first time Peter has spoken out since his firing, although this is the first time he has publicly apologized. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the crew member recently stated that he was “misunderstood” most of the season. Peter also acknowledged that he amplified his character to live up to what he believed production wanted.

“I definitely came in wide-open full throttle,” Peter explained of his demeanor on the show.

In his first formal apology, Peter shared his remorse.

“To all those I have hurt and offended please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always fully supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people.”

In the previous interview, the crew member acknowledged that he had learned a great deal from the experience. The yachtie ended his note with a brief bit of advice.

“Always think before you post,” the reality star concluded.

Some of Peter’s followers offered support. A few responded with heart emojis and prayer hands, while others offered words of encouragement. Peter’s Below Deck Mediterranean co-star, Alex Radcliffe, shared his thoughts.

“Can only grow my brother,” the deckhand commented.

Peter’s firing wasn’t the only controversy from the current season. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some fans were questioning the motives of 51 Minds after a few scenes of the chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier, taking pills were included in an episode. The pregnant stewardess revealed that she was simply taking Advil for her tired feet.