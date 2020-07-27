Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy Mustard Bikini

Internet sensation Emily Ratajkowski sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted an extremely revealing snap of herself on Monday, July 27. The bombshell shared the post on Instagram with her 26.7 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of tens of thousands of fans.

The 29-year-old American model radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the photo while a great deal of foliage filled the background behind her. Emily stole the show as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing with her hands on her head. She further exuded both sultry and unbothered vibes as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens.

Emily’s long brunette locks — which seemingly featured some blond highlights — did not look to be styled as they blew in the wind behind her.

However, it was the cover model’s flawless figure that easily stole the show, as she displayed her killer physique in just a skimpy bikini.

The mustard-colored bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her assets. The bra’s tiny triangular cups, which featured a ruched design, also revealed a great deal of cleavage.

Emily teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, helping to showcase even more of her figure. The briefs featured a high-rise cut that especially showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Their high-waisted design also helped draw attention to her slim and toned core.

She finished the beachside look off with a necklace.

In the caption, the model indicated that her swimsuit was designed by her own swimwear company, Inamorata, and that it would be available for purchase soon.

The stunning snapshot was met with a great deal of support from fans and received more than 171,000 likes within just 20 minutes after going live. An additional 479 followers offered Emily praise on her body, good looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“So marvelous,” one user praised.

“Oh my God, yes, I can’t wait,” added a second fan, referring to the swimsuit drop.

“Divine and beautiful woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Amazing,” declared a fourth individual.

Emily is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on Instagram. On July 23, she stunned her fans once again when she rocked another tiny bikini that showcased her statuesque form, per The Inquisitr. That image proved to be very popular, amassing more than 1 million likes.