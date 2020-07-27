Devin Brugman Rocks High-Cut Orange Bikini While Relaxing Poolside In Sedona

Devin Brugman shared a glimpse at her Sedona, Arizona getaway in a new Instagram post on Monday morning. The model added a series of photos to her feed in which she rocked a rusty orange bikini and lounged by a pool. Her swimwear did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photos showed Devin sitting on a white coverup as she looked down on a large in-ground pool at the Enchantment Resort, according to the post’s getoag. On the other side, a cluster of lounge chairs and umbrellas could be seen, as well as a dark orange building. In the distance, trees divided the resort from the stunning canyons. It appeared to be a beautiful day as the sun washed over Devin and highlighted her tan skin.

Devin’s swimwear featured a tight-fitting bandeau with thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the top slipped down her busty chest.

The top cut off just below Devin’s bust, exposing her flat tummy. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the strings on the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts also perfectly showcased her lean legs and round booty.

Devin finished off the outfit with a dainty necklace and a gold bracelet. She wore her dark brunette locks down in sleek strands.

In the first photo, Devin posed with one leg pulled behind her as she faced away from the water and slouched slightly. She looked off-camera with a pondering stare. In the second image, the Monday Swimwear co-founder leaned back and pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She flexed her ab muscles and gazed off into the distance.

The post received more than 11,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a success with her fanbase. Many users expressed admiration for Devin’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“PURE MAGICCCCC,” one fan said.

“Wow! I’m dying. You’re so beautiful,” another person added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Ooooh soak up those magical desert vibes, beauty!” a third follower wrote.

Devin always knows how to bring her fans to their knees. Last week, she rocked a bright yellow bikini that showed off her cleavage, which drove her followers wild.