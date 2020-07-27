Valeria Orsini Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight Gray Top And Leggings

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sizzling new video of herself working out on Monday, July 27. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was seemingly recorded in an outdoor gym for the video, as some trees could be seen behind her. Valeria took center stage in the clip as she alternated between boxing with her trainer and sipping on an Ashoc Energy beverage. She also emitted some happy vibes in the beginning of the clip, as she smiled widely and propped her hips out for the camera.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair was first pulled back into a high-ponytail in the clip. However, Valeria then opted to sport her locks in a bun while she boxed.

Still, it was the model’s famous curves that clearly stood out most in the video, as she flaunted them with a revealing and fashionable workout ensemble.

She rocked a gray top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Valeria seemingly went braless underneath the top, which was quite tight, so it did not conceal much. The top further revealed a great deal of cleavage. Also on display was her chiseled core, as the sporty piece was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with matching workout leggings that also did not leave much to the imagination. The skintight leggings especially showed off her curvy hips, and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, their high-waisted designe again drew eyes toward her slim midriff.

In the caption, she tagged Ashoc Energy’s Instagram handle. She also shared a motivational message with her fans, telling them “no mercy for my complaints,” and to “show up this week and everyday like a lion.”

The eye-catching clip was met with a lot of support and approval, amassing more than 2,000 likes and 13,000 views in just 50 minutes after going live. Dozens of followers also headed to the comments section to praise Valeria on her body, good looks, outfit, and perseverance.

“Get it babe, woohoo,” one user commented.

“You go girl,” a second fan added.

“Always in beast mode,” a third individual asserted.

“Brains, beauty, and an absolute baddie,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared am ample amount of fitness content to her Instagram account lately. On July 18, she wowed her fans after she rocked a matching blue workout ensemble that again showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. That popular snap has amassed more than 21,000 likes so far.