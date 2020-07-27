Louisa Johnson Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Crop Top & Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to treat fans to a couple of new photos of herself. The X Factor winner has been keeping fans up to date via the social media platform with what she’s been up to and didn’t disappoint with her most recent outfit post.

The “So Good” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless crop top that displayed a hint of her midriff. The low-cut garment showed off her decolletage and the small tattoo inked on her chest. According to Steal Her Style, she has 7 visible tattoos.

Johnson paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim jeans and styled her long blond hair in a high ponytail. She kept her nails short with a coat of light blue polish and accessorized with a thin gold necklace, hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

Johnson uploaded two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the 22-year-old posed outdoors in front of a brick wall and a number of plants. Johnson was snapped from the thighs-up and was slightly crouched. She tilted her head to the left slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Johnson stood up straight and was photographed closer up. She placed one hand on the back of her hip and sported a subtle smile.

For her caption, Johnson implied she didn’t know what to put and stated that they “p*ss” her off.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 19,600 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Louisa, every time that I watch your audition on the X Factor I’m fell so affected for your energy, it’s surreal, you are an example of bravery,” one user wrote.

“The pictures are enough u don’t need a caption,” another person shared, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“You don’t need them! Your pics speak volumes,” remarked a third fan.

You look amazing and your voice is no. 1 in this world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she released a new single, “Like I Love Me,” at the beginning of the year and posed completely nude for the cover. Johnson opted for white nail polish and accessorized with a couple of rings. The “Best Behaviour” singer went barefoot for the occasion and covered her body by sitting down with her legs in front of her. Johnson wore her hair down with a middle part and styled it wavy.