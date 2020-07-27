Sofia Bevarly Rocks Ripped Denim & Bikini Top In Scorching New Video

Sofia Bevarly is back in a swimsuit on Instagram, but this time she chose denim instead of bathing suit bottoms. The model added a short clip to her feed on Sunday, and it’s been a hit with her 1.4 million fans ever since.

The beginning of the video captured the model on a ladder in the middle of what looked like a barn. She was surrounded by wood on all sides, and some beams were spaced far enough apart so that sunlight from the outside was able to spill in. The model struck several poses for the sizzling shoot and ran her hands through her long, brunette tresses. In the next part of the clip, Bevarly posed in front of a wall that possessed a bright white hue and made her vibrant swimsuit pop.

Bevarly opted for a skimpy bikini top that boasted a halter-neck cut that secured over her tanned shoulders and around the back on her neck. The suit featured a blue-and-white tie-dye pattern that popped against her allover glow. The cups were small and triangular, and since they were spaced so far apart, fans were treated to a view of her voluptuous assets. The bottom of the suit was tight on her ribs, and it helped push her chest up even further.

On her lower half, the Florida-born beauty rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans that still allowed for her trim abs to be on display. She wore the swimsuit high on her hips, and it helped accentuate her tiny frame. The pants boasted a dark wash and a distressed style that featured several holes running down each side of her legs, exposing her skin underneath.

She added a pair of silver hoop earrings and a digital watch to her wrist. Bevarly also rocked several silver rings on her finger and wore a bright blue hue on her nails. She styled her hair with a side-part and her hair spilled messily on her shoulders and back as she ran her fingers through the top of her head.

In the caption of the post, she shared with followers that her favorite outfit is a bikini top and jeans while plugging Bang Energy drinks. More than 17,000 fans have double-tapped the post while 290 left comments.

“Wow you are very very hot,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“I am definitely buying you new jeans…..yours are ripped to shreds!!!!” another fan joked.

“You pretty much look perfect in every bikini,” another social media user complimented.

“You’re literally the most beautiful and prettiest girl in the entire world,” a fourth noted.