Kim Kardashian West Sizzles In Tight Pink Sweater & Red Hair In New Snap

In her first Instagram post since husband Kanye West's Twitter rant, the reality star posed alongside children Saint and North.

Kim Kardashian West sizzled in a pink sweater and red hair in her first Instagram post since husband Kanye West took on the reality television star and her family in a series of Twitter rants on July 21. In a series of two snaps, Kim posed alongside her daughter North and son Saint in a fashionable outfit that showed her dynamic overall style.

The vibe of the pic was stunning, and fans couldn’t stop talking about Kim’s tight top and pants, a look many of her followers found breathtaking.

In the first pic, Kim crouched on the floor showing off a purse in a bandana print that matched her pants. She paired that with silver high heels that featured a pointed toe. The KUWTK star’s tresses matched the dark pink hue of her button-down ribbed top. The outfit was cut very low in the front, showing off her cleavage. The buttons appeared to gap a bit, daring to expose a bit of skin. On her left hand, she wore a large diamond ring.

Kim wore her red hair pulled up and away from her face, with two long strands pulled down at her temples to frame her cheekbones.

Standing next to Kim on her left was son Saint, who appeared to try and get his mother’s attention in the photo. The little boy wore a denim jacket that had a textured print atop it. That was paired with light blue track pants.

On her right was daughter North. She sported an oversized, purple T-shirt with a yellow graphic atop it. That was paired with a pair of loose-fitting gray-and-white snakeskin-print bottoms and white slides. North looked directly at the camera in the image. Her dark tresses were piled up atop her head in two twists. Like her mother, she sported two tresses pulled out at her temples, but unlike Kim, the young girl’s hair was braided.

Kim also shares two other children with husband Kanye West: son Psalm and daughter Chicago.

In the second photo, Kim posed alone.

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loved the photo. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“You are an admirable woman!!! Stay safe. You always inspire me!!!!!!! Take care,” said one fan.

“You are looking great. Your children are absolutely beautiful,” stated a second follower.

“These outfits tho, that sweater is so tight it’s bursting at the buttons,” said a third Instagram user.

“Just stop, the 90s vibe is everything right here. Love the tight sweater,” stated a fourth fan.