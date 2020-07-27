Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sheer Maxi Dress For ‘Golden Hour’ Photos

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Sunday night. The model shared a classy yet sexy image of herself rocking a curve-hugging maxi dress in a sheer material that showed off her best assets as she posed under the evening sun.

The photo showed Abigail standing in front of some floor-to-ceiling black-framed windows. Outside, a large patio an Adirondack chair and other outdoor furniture could be seen. Golden light poured into the room as the model basked in the glow. She looked as radiant as ever in her barely-there outfit.

Abigail’s light gray dress was made of a striped mesh material that fans could see right through. The top featured a low cowl neck, which revealed that the raven-haired babe skipped a bra underneath. The neckline just barely covered her chest and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. Abigail kept the image Instagram-friendly by covering her chest with her hair.

The dress hugged Abigail’s flat tummy closely and clung to her curvy backside. Though the fabric reached down to her ankle on one side, a slit on the other side ran up to her thigh and exposed much of the model’s toned leg. The sheer nature of the gown was even more prominent at the bottom as Abigail spread her pins slightly.

Abigail finished off the ensemble with a pair of silver strappy heels. She also wore a few rings on her fingers and some statement earrings made of silver letters in a vertical design. The stunner wore her black hair down in luscious curls.

Abigail stretched one arm out to the window frame in front of her. She posed at a side angle, arching her back and drawing in her abs to flaunt her hourglass shape. She tugged at the top of her gown and looked off-camera with parted lips.

The post received more than 95,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in under a day as fans showered Abigail with affection in the comments section.

“Omg babe. So perfect,” one fan said with a few red hearts.

“Stunning like alwayssss,” another user added.

“You’re another level and type of beauty,” a third fan wrote.

“You my dear are an incredible beauty,” a fourth person agreed.

Abigail has proven time and again that she knows just how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she shared a gorgeous selfie in which she rocked a blue lingerie set, which her followers loved.