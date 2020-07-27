‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sally Makes A Shocking Full Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 28 teases that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make a shocking full confession and plead for forgiveness. Realizing that her secret is out, she is hoping that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will forgive her for all the hurt that she has caused, per TV Guide.

Game Over

Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) realize that it’s game over. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) knows the truth and it’s only a matter of time before she tells Wyatt that they have been lying about her terminal illness.

The two women realize that there’s no way out and that they need to face the consequences for their actions. While Sally stands to lose her family and friends, Penny could lose her medical license. She feels that she should have never agreed to Sally’s scheme.

Just as they predict, Wyatt rocks up and demands an explanation.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

A Confession

Sally makes a full confession and tells Wyatt everything, per the latest soap opera spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will be fascinated to hear how she actually came up with the plan to tell everyone that she was dying.

The redhead confesses to her former fiancé that she went to the doctor because she had been having some strange symptoms. While she was at the hospital, she ran into Katie. It was this accidental meeting that sparked the web of lies.

Later, the doctor confirmed that the symptoms were stress-related but an idea began to develop in the designer’s head. She wanted Wyatt back more than anything and figured that if she was supposedly terminally ill, he would do anything for her.

So, she approached Penny with an idea. She wanted her to play along and promised her that if she convinced Katie that she was dying, she would help to get her into the fashion world. Amazingly, Penny agreed.

Soon, the plan spiraled out of control and their lies grew. She didn’t see a way out and needed to keep lying so that she could stay at the beach house.

Wyatt Blasts Sally

Wyatt blasts Sally. He is shocked at how she took him for a ride.

Penny apologizes for her role in the deceit. She had been shortsighted and had tried to convince the redhead to stop deceiving everybody.

As for Sally, she will plead for forgiveness. She will remind him that before Flo came back into the picture they were engaged and talking about raising a family together.

While begging Wyatt for mercy, she will have a real medical crisis. And at first, everyone will believe that she’s just faking it before realizing that she needs to be rushed to the hospital.