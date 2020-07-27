Netflix Confirms ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Will Be Released In 2021

If you’re a fan of the popular Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth, then there’s some good news for you. The streaming platform, which just released the second installment of its popular teen franchise on July 24, just confirmed it will be dropping the third installment in 2021.

Stars Joey King and Joel Courtney confirmed the news during a livestream event on YouTube for fans held over the weekend. They were joined by fellow cast mates Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and director Vince Marcello where they spoke about the release of the current film and the release of the next installment.

“It was the hardest secret to keep ever!” King said during the livestream.

During the chat, Courtney revealed that the third film was secretly shot alongside The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa. The cast seemed eager to share that filming was all wrapped up and currently in post-production.

Along with the livestream event, the film’s Instagram page also confirmed the news with a cheeky and fun promo.

Many fans were surprised by the news.

“WAIT WHAT?!!! I thought the 2nd one just came out?!?!?!” one fan wrote.

However, there were a few fans who couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Yayyy!! Can’t WAIT!!!”

“I WANNA CRY!! OMGGG YOU JUST MADE MY DAY. THANK YOUUU,” another fan posted.

According to Deadline, the film will take place during the summer before Elle heads off to college, and she has a life-changing decision to make. Fans can expect to follow along as she grapples with whether to head to Harvard, where her handsome boyfriend Noah is enrolled, or Berkeley, where her best friend Lee is headed.

Since its debut in 2018, The Kissing Booth has been a success for Netflix despite its love-hate relationship with critics, and King echoed this during the livestream event.

“I just want to thank the fans for their tremendous support and the love they have shown us and the amazing franchise. From the first movie to the second one just coming out on Friday. I mean, the explosion of love has been so real.”

The Kissing Booth 3 is expected to bring back the original cast, including Joey King and director Vince Marcello, who adapted and directed the first two films. The franchise is based on a series of books by author Beth Reekles. Reekles wrote the teen drama when she was only 15 years old, and it was made popular by fans on the reading platform Wattpad.