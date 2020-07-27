Jenna Bush Hager Describes ‘Empowering’ & ‘Weird’ Return to ‘Today’ With Hoda

Jenna Bush Hager reunited with Hoda Kotb on Today with Hoda & Jenna in person for the first time in more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hager had worked from home on the show.

“I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can’t even believe because we were still working. But for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, you know there’s this relief too. To go back to a place that you love. To be back with people that you can have conversations with other than just logistics,” Hager revealed.

“It feels empowering, and it also feels kind of weird,” continued the former first daughter-turned-TV host.

Hager described that she found a cup of coffee in her dressing from her last day at the studio, which was March 11. She noted that clearly, she hadn’t left that day believing she wouldn’t be back for months. The co-hosts shared a tearful but socially distanced reunion — a situation that was made more apparent when the show shared some of the duo’s greatest reunion clips, which notably included lots of hugging.

“Oh, remember what it was like to hug someone,” said Hager with a small laugh.

“That’s all I could see. Hugs. Hugging,” replied Kotb.

While Hager exaggerated and said she and Kotb had reunited 1,000 times, she did admit that today’s reunion with her co-host felt pretty good despite the increased physical distance between them due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kotb let Hager know that clothing racks had taken over her dressing room during the four months she wasn’t there, but the co-host ensured that most of them were removed before Hager arrived back in the studio.

Returning to work wasn’t the only big step that Hager recently took. She showed pictures of her three children with former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. According to Hager, their visit was the first time she’d seen her parents in about eight months. The whole family got COVID-19 tests to ensure they did not have the virus before the visit. She said that her parents had probably only seen her youngest son Henry Harold “Hal” once since he was born almost one year ago. Her daughters, Mila and Poppy, were thrilled to see their grandparents too. Pictures of the president and first lady with their grandchildren popped up on the screen while Hager discussed the visit.

While the spacing is different, it looks like things for the talk show are returning to some semblance of a new normal with Hager and Kotb back in the studio together. Although they don’t have a studio audience, they did have a big friend fan wall to include viewers in the show.