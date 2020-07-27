Kindly Myers Flaunts Bombshell Body In Tiny Wildcat Bikini

Bikini model Kindly Myers has been rocking swimsuits for years, and on Monday, she took a step back in time to share with her fans one of the first photo shoots that got her modeling career started. The snaps featured the popular influencer wearing a tiny bikini emblazoned with the University of Kentucky logo.

The skimpy two-piece was bright blue with white straps. The top featured classic triangle-style cups with the university’s logo on the left cup. The bottoms were classic low-rise style with strings that tied into loopy bows. The cheeky numbers also display the college logo on the backside.

Kindly’s post consisted of five snapshots. She kept distractions to a minimum as she posed against a blank white wall.

In the first snapshot, Kindly put her derrière on display. She stood at a slight angle, showing off the curve of her pert booty and her bustline. She looked over her shoulder as she smiled at the camera. She also hooked one thumb in one side of her bikini while giving it a playful tug.

The model showed off the front of her body in the second and third pictures. She stood at an angle, flaunting her cleavage. She also tugged at the bottom her swimsuit, drawing the eye to her flat abs and hips. One snap saw her gazing at the camera while she looked away from the lens in the other.

Kindly’s booty was the focus of the next image. Facing the wall, she showed off her cheeks along with her slim midsection. Her long blond hair cascaded in loose curls down her back.

The final photo of the series captured Kindly as faced the lens. She wore a playful smile on her face as she leaned forward with her palms on the wall. The pose showed off her hourglass shape while giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest in the process.

In the caption, Kindly mentioned how the photo shoot was one of the first that kickstarted her modeling career.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“The Wildcats never looked so good!” joked one follower.

“Youre so sexy, hot and beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You look so good and sexy,” a third comment read.

“Love Kentucky blue on you,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Kindly looks good in just about any color. A quick scroll thorough her Instagram page shows that she must own dozens of bikinis in a variety of colors and styles. One thing seems certain — her fans need seem to tired of seeing her in them.