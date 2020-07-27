‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Is Breathtaking In Formfitting Pink Lace Dress

Deena Nicole Cortese was breathtaking in a pink lace dress as the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star readied herself for an afternoon out celebrating a friend’s wedding shower. The stunning reality television personality looked lovely in the pic, where she showed off her shape in a formfitting formal outfit. A subsequent Instagram snap showed her with her pals, all dressed in the same hue.

In the share, Deena stood with her left hand atop her hip as she posed for the camera.

The MTV personality wore her long, dark hair up in a fashionable and chic bun. Not a stray hair was in sight as her tresses were slicked up and away from her face and neck and secured tightly atop her head.

The garment featured a high neckline, with a wide band that added a style contrast. The top of the dress was fashioned similar to that of a halter. It had a light pink underlay with lace dyed a similar hue atop it. The top fits snugly and showed off Deena’s fit upper body. It fell into a drop waist, showing off the tiniest part of the Jersey Shore star’s body. The remainder of the garment was a high-low style. The front fell to knee-length while the back of the dress skimmed her ankles.

With the outfit, Deena wore brown, strappy, high-heeled wedgie sandals.

Deena stood in what appeared to be a living area in the home she shares with her husband Christopher Buckner and son C.J. The area featured a golden-hued wood floor, which blended into a darker wood floor in the dining area. Both rooms were tied together with the same color paint on the walls in a light grey color with lots of bright, white trim which made it stand out.

C.J.’s blue seat stood out against the left side of one wall while his toy car was seen on the right.

Two of Deena’s co-stars on the series, Jenni ‘JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were the first to comment on the breathtaking pic.

Fans of the reality television star loved the image. They believed Deena looked lovely as ever.

“You look amazing!!! Hair looks great up,” said one fan.

“LOVE the entire look!! Pretty lady,” remarked a second follower.

“Gorgeous! I love that entire look on you,” stated a third Instagram user.

“That color is exquisite on you. You look so stunning, your husband is a lucky man,” said a fourth fan.