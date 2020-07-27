Saffron Barker Poses In Short Low-Cut Dress On First Vacation With Her Boyfriend

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself on vacation. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform, and didn’t disappoint with her sultry new post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a short low-cut white dress that featured a blue pattern all over. The garment fell above her upper-thigh and showed off her tanned legs. Barker displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace. She paired the ensemble with black socks cream-colored sliders that showcased the iconic Chanel logo in the same color. Barker kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and opted for a couple of bracelets and small earrings. She styled her long blond hair in a ponytail and placed a pair of shares on top of her head.

For her most recent upload, Barker posed on a staircase in front of a stunning clear blue sky. The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — tilted her head up to the right and showcased her side profile. The angle displayed her high cheekbones and strong jawline. Barker appeared to be smiling and raised both arms slightly beside her.

Barker geotagged her upload with Firá, Kikladhes, Greece, letting her followers know where she jetted off to.

In a separate Instagram upload on Sunday, which you can view here, she told fans she was about to fly out on her first holiday with her boyfriend, Tyler. For her caption, Baker joked that he now knows what he’s really signed up for, which implied Tyler been taking pics of her during the vacation.

In the tags, Barker credited high street brand River Island for the dress and designer Chanel for the sliders.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 217,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Wow. That background doesn’t even look real! Have an amazing time!!” one user wrote.

“Tyler is lucky just to be with you,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look gorgeous as always!!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow Saff you look unreal I hope you both have the best time away,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore an off-white, corset-style top on her birthday last week. Barker completed the outfit with tiny denim shorts and went barefoot for the occasion.