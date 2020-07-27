‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Dollar Bill’s In The Hot Seat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 28 teases that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will find himself in the hot seat. Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is the investigating officer, and this time around they may not be able to put him off his trail, per TV Guide.

The Accident

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went for a joyride after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) encouraged her to take some time for herself. He noted that she needed to focus on her own goals and get her life back together. Amelia (Nicola Posener), Kelly Spencer’s (Courtney Hope) nanny, arrived and took over the childcare duties. Steffy hopped onto her motorcycle to clear her head with a drive.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was also on the road. He was preoccupied with thoughts of Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She had just told him that they needed to tell their son that they had separated and may never get back together.

By the time Steffy saw the car in the intersection, it was too late for her to slam on the brakes. The media mogul didn’t even see her coming and they had a motor vehicle collision

He jumped out of his vehicle and alerted 9-1-1, then followed Steffy to the emergency room.

Det. Sanchez Grills Bill

This particular police officer has noticed a pattern between the Forrester and Spencer families Dollar. Bill always seems to be involved in the skirmishes.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) shot him and everyone covered up her involvement. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also pushed him off a balcony when they fought and yet Bill also didn’t give the dressmaker up to the officer.

The detective will approach the businessman and ask him a few questions. Bill will be in the hot seat as Sanchez begins grilling him.

“According to the EMTs, you were at the scene when they arrived,” he begins his line of questioning.

Sanchez will soon establish that not only was he at the scene, he was the other party involved in the crash. He may want to examine Bill’s car and open a docket against the business tycoon.

Sanchez will also take a statement from an emotional Bill who says that everything happened so fast. After the previous investigations, Sanchez may not be willing to be fobbed off so easily.

Ridge may also want Bill to pay as Steffy was hurt in the collision. He feels that the media mogul is to be blamed for her significant injuries and may want Bill to face the consequences of his actions.