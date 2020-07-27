Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Round Booty In Cheeky Lace Undies: ‘2AM Snack’

Lauren Dascalo gave fans a late night surprise in a new Instagram post on Monday. The model took to the social media site at 2 a.m. to share a photo of herself in her kitchen, rocking a white crop top and a pair of cheeky lace undies. Her lingerie perfectly showcased her toned backside and certainly drove fans wild.

In the sultry snap, Lauren posed in the corner of white and brown countertop and cabinets. Small bulbs underneath the cabinets provided a backlight for the babe as another source of light appeared to shine on her from off-camera. Her tan skin glowed as she displayed her cozy ensemble.

Lauren’s look included a long-sleeved, tight-fitting white T-shirt. The top appeared to be cropped and rolled up slightly on her body, fully exposing her muscular back and flat tummy. The fabric also clung to her busty chest.

On the bottom, Lauren wore a tannish-yellow pair of lace panties. The lace was mostly see-through to show off as much skin as possible. The bottoms also featured a high waist that rested high above Lauren’s hips and accentuated her curvy shape. Her undies barely covered her bodacious derriere as the fabric cut off just above her legs.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a bright yellow scrunchie, which held her hair in a messy high ponytail. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

Lauren posed sideways in front of the counter and bent one knee in front of her to give her booty more shape as she arched her back. The babe rested one arm on the marble top and playfully bit her opposite thumb. She looked over her shoulder with bedroom eyes.

In the caption, the L.A.-based hottie called herself a “snack.”

The post received more than 15,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Wish you were my snack,” one fan joked.

“As absolutely gorgeous as ever,” another user added.

“Oh my goodness, you are absolutely perfect,” a third person added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking incredibly sexy and super hot Lauren,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a few flames at the end.

Lauren’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, the babe rocked a neon green bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets, which her followers loved.