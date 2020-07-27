Deborah Tramitz Styles Her Aqua Bikini In A ‘Different’ Way In New Instagram Post: ‘Do You Like It?’

Deborah Tramitz is back in a bikini on Instagram, though this time with a unique twist. The model showed off the “different” look in a hot new photo on Monday that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The photo appeared to have been taken out on the balcony of Deborah’s house, which a geotag indicated was in Ludwigsburg, Germany. The space was filled with a wooden chair, plants, and hanging decor, as well as a woven rug that gave it a cozy vibe.

The 27-year-old stood next to a large window as she worked the camera, popping her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves. She ran her fingers through her blond locks and gazed off into the distance while spreading her lips into a teeth-baring grin.

Deborah stunned as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in an aqua-colored two-piece from BumBum that popped against her deep tan. The set included a halter-style top with triangle cups, however, the Germany hottie put her own spin on the number by twisting its thin straps in front of her neck for a refreshing style. The result was a small cutout design that fell over her chest, leaving an ample amount of her voluptuous chest on display. Fans were also treated to a look at her toned arms, shoulders, and toned abs.

The bottoms half of Deborah’s swimwear boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. The garment had a thick, mid-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

A dainty pendant necklace peaked out from underneath the straps of the model’s bikini top, giving her look the perfect hint of bling. She left her luscious locks down in a middle part. They fell messily around her shoulders, framing her face and highlighting her striking features.

In the caption of the upload, Deborah asked her followers if they liked her take on the classic swimsuit style. Many seemed to approve of the look, as demonstrated by the flood of compliments in the comments section of the upload.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,”‘ quipped another fan.

“Deborah, you in a bikini, what’s not to like? Lol, you are always absolutely gorgeous and stunning all at the same time! I love it!!!” a third follower praised.

“You look absolutely breathtaking, such a beautiful smile,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 10,000 likes within four hours of going live.